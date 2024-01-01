Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Raipur Smart City is developing a green corridor system for timely organ donation and transplantation.

A platform has been prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Government of India and IISc Bangalore in which complete data will be collected to make it easier to manage the green corridor system.

During an emergency, the green corridor system will prove to be very useful in taking the patient from the accident site to the hospital or from one hospital to another. In this way, hospitals and traffic departments work together to transport organs from one hospital to another in the shortest possible time.

Ashish Mishra, General Manager of the Communication Department of Smart City Raipur, said, "Like every metropolitan city, in Raipur too, sending patients from their home to the hospital or from the hospital to their home is always challenging due to traffic."

Green corridor is a temporary route created jointly between the hospital staff and the police. With the help of traffic police, traffic on a fixed route is stopped or regularised for some time. With this, it becomes easier to move the pilot vehicle or ambulance from one place to another.

"We will keep the ambulance's GPS tracking its speed and clean every signal 200 metres in advance whenever a patient has to be shifted from hospital to home or from hospital to another hospital. This will be done to ensure that the patient reaches his destination in the minimum time", Ashish Mishra further added.

"A world-class control and command centre runs in Raipur Smart City which is monitoring Raipur Smart City. The Municipal Corporation Commissioner himself and Smart City MD Mayank Chaturvedi are monitoring it. A big team is working on it under their supervision," Ashish Mishra further revealed.

Municipal Corporation and Smart City IT Manager Ranjit Ranjan said, "We have installed GPS in every ambulance and we have integrated the GPS with ITMS."

"If there is an emergency, then it will switch to the green corridor. As soon as the ambulance comes within a 200-meter radius of the traffic signal, it will automatically turn green. And the ambulance will get a continuous route clear," Ranjit Ranjan further added.

The Green Corridor Project is a way to accelerate organ transplants to save lives. In the Green Corridor project, hospitals and transport departments collaborate to transport vital organs between hospitals in the shortest possible time from location A to location B.

"We have implemented it in all the hospitals, be they private hospitals or government hospitals. In the first phase, we are implementing it in government hospitals. In the second phase, we will apply it to private hospitals as well; all the ambulance operators are there," informed Ranjit Ranjan.

These green corridors are safe and pleasant routes so that pedestrians can walk and enjoy nature in an urban environment. They also provide suitable space for cyclists and scooter users to ride without any problem. These green areas promote the use of non-polluting means of transportation and contribute to reducing vehicle congestion. (ANI)

