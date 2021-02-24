Raipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 3,11,680 on Wednesday with the addition of 247 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by four to 3,813, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,04,956 after 26 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 150 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,911, the official informed.

With 85 new cases, Raipur districts count rose to 55,334, including 805 deaths.

Durg district recorded 43 new cases and Bilaspur 15, among other districts, he said.

Of the four fatalities, two patients died on Wednesday and as many deaths occurred earlier but were added to the toll now, he added.

A total of 25,702 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of overall tests to 47,34,575 in the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,11,680, new cases 247, death toll 3,813, recovered 3,04,956, active cases 2,911, people tested so far 47,34,575.

