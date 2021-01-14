Raipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 2,92,091 on Thursday with the addition of 607 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 10 to 3,537, an official said.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients increased to 2,81,136.

A total of 72 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 814 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 7,418 active cases, the official informed.

With 127 new cases, Raipur districts count rose to 54,894, including 746 deaths.

While Durg district recorded 81 new cases, Bilaspur added 73 infections and Janjgir-Champa 37, among other districts, he said.

Of the fresh deaths, six took place on Thursday and four on Wednesday, he added.

A total of 23,243 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the number of overall tests to 38,77,769 in the state.

