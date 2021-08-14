Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 14 (ANI): In an initiative to empower women from rural areas, cow dung products made by Self Help Groups in Chhattisgarh are being sold online.

Women from Rajnandgaon district are associated with Self Help Groups under State's Godhan Nyay Yojana. Cow dung is purchased from Gauthans to make vermicompost and then sold in the market. Besides cow dung cakes and vermicompost, women also make earthen lamps, cheese, handicrafts and other products.

Speaking to ANI, Taran Prakash Sinha, District Magistrate Rajnandgaon said, "Godhan Nyay Yojana is the flagship scheme of the state government. As many as 358 Gauthans have been set up in our district. About Rs 1.5 crores earned, of which 40 per cent profit distributed among the women."

"Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation has made a unique effort to sell the vermicompost and other products on the e-commerce platform. The online sale has started recently. So far we have received an order of about Rs 1,00,000 online. The initiative is indeed empowering women in the district and making them self-reliant," added Sinha.

"Besides vermicompost, we sell cow dung cakes, earthen lamps, cheese and other things. There are 30 women in our group. By selling these products each of us earns around Rs 8,000 every month. Earlier, products were sold to the villagers. But since July 2021, we are also selling our products online," Muskan Verma, a member of the Self Help Group said. (ANI)

