Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 7 (ANI): In a joint operation carried out by security forces in Bijapur district, a significant cache of weapons concealed by Maoist groups was recovered on Sunday.

The operation was carried out within the forest regions near the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gunjeparti area, located under the jurisdiction of the Usoor police station in the district, Bijapur police officials said.

The operation also yielded equipment intended for explosive preparation, various auxiliary tools, and a substantial quantity of explosive materials.

The operation involved a joint team comprising 205th Battalion of the CRPF's CoBRA commandoes, KERP 196 Young Platoon Bastariya, and KERP 229.

The security forces recovered a Lethal machine, an electric generator, a water pump, an electric cutter, and heavy equipment, including a hydraulic cylinder, jacks, a spooler, and motor parts. The wires, toolbox, drill bits, containers, steel plates and materials for explosive manufacturing and medicines were also seized.

All recovered equipment and materials were destroyed in accordance with security protocols, thereby foiling a potential major conspiracy by the Maoists.

This action marks a significant success in weakening the Maoist network.

Earlier on August 30, Security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, an official said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria stated on Friday that a joint operation was carried out on August 24 by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"DRG, STF, and ITBP conducted an anti-Naxal operation on August 24, in which we recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition. We conducted operations at various places in the Abujhmad area, and we found that the surrendered Naxalites were dumping their weapons. We recovered these weapons from 4-5 places," he said.

On August 27, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that the surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur had been the result of the state government's rehabilitation policy, the efforts of security forces, and ongoing development work.

He also urged Naxals to join the mainstream and improve their lives. (ANI)

