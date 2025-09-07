Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 292 Soldiers in Pakistan War? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video

Mumbai, September 7: Yet another video of Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), claiming that India lost six jets and 292 soldiers during a recent military conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor is doing the rounds on social media. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) called out social media accounts for circulating an artificially altered video that falsely attributed statements to the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi.

The video appeared on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "Operation Sindoor ended, losses admitted, India's top military leadership finally breaks silence on losses, Indian soldiers killed, Indian Airfore jets lost." The Indian government on Sunday, September 7, issued a public alert regarding the digitally altered video, cautioning citizens not to fall for "AI-generated propaganda." Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Praise Pakistan Army and Admit Its Supremacy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated to Spread Fake News.

Deepfake Video of General Upendra Dwivedi Admitting to India Losing 6 Jets and 292 Soldiers in Pakistan War Goes Viral

"A manipulated video is circulating online, falsely portraying the Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, as making statements about India losing fighter jets and soldiers during #OperationSindoor," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. In the post, it also attached the clip of the fake as well as the original video for netizens. The post on X further mentioned that the Indian Army Chief has not made any such statement.

PIB Fact Check Flags Altered Video Of Army Chief

🚨 Don’t fall for AI-generated propaganda! A manipulated video is circulating online, falsely portraying the Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, as making statements about India losing fighter jets and soldiers during #OperationSindoor#PIBFactCheck ✅ Indian… pic.twitter.com/4CfLLdcX2L — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 7, 2025

What Is A Deepfake?

Deepfake videos are fake videos made using artificial intelligence (AI). They use advanced technology to change someone’s face or voice in a way that looks and sounds very real. While they are sometimes used for fun or art, more and more people are using them to spread lies and trick others. Did India Admit That Pakistan Damaged Its S-400 Air Defence Missile System? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Pro-Pakistan Social Media Claim.

On September 6, General Upendra Dwivedi asserted that theaterisation, or the integration of Army, Air Force and Navy capabilities, will definitely take place, and the question is only about how long it will take to materialise. If one has to deal with multiple agencies, "theaterisation is the answer", he said. Dwivedi made the remarks while interacting with the media after launching a book titled 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan' at Manekshaw Centre.

Fact check

Claim : Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitted that India lost 6 jets and 292 soldiers in Pakistan war during Operation Sindoor. Conclusion : The claim is false. This is an AI-generated deepfake video. Full of Trash Clean

