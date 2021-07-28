Raipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,01,651 on Wednesday with the addition of 164 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by one to 13,520, an official said.

The count of recoveries in Chhattisgarh reached 9,85,905 after 117 people were discharged from various hospitals while 210 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,226 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district reported 15 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,653, including 3,138 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa recorded 18 new infections, Kanker 16 and Surguja 14, he said.

With 36,208 samples tested on Wednesday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,12,60,600 so far.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,01,651, new cases 164, death toll 13,520, recovered 9,85,905, active cases 2,226, tests today 36,208, total tests 1,12,60,600.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)