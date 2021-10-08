Raipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,05,485 on Friday with the addition of 21 cases, while the toll stood at 13,569 after one patient died, an official said.

The recovery count was 9,91,705 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 15 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 211 active cases, he said.

"Korba district recorded eight new cases, Durg four, Bilaspur two and Raipur one. No fresh case was reported in 19 districts on Monday," he said.

With 20,606 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,32,54,277, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,485, New cases 21, Death toll 13,569, Recovered 9,91,705, Active cases 211, today tests 20,606, Total tests 1,32,54,277.

