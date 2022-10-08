Raipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 80 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,76,673, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly By-Elections 2022: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Attacks BJP for 'Targeting' His Family Using CBI.

The recovery count increased by 43 and stood at 11,62,214, leaving the state with 322 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Symbol Row: ECI Bars Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde Camps From Using Shiv Sena Name, Symbol for Andheri East Assembly Bypoll 2022.

"Durg led with 13 cases, followed by 12 in Rajnandgaon and 11 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 13 districts," he said.

With 4,333 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,86,69,759, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,673, new cases 80, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,214, active cases 322, today tests 4,333, total tests 1,86,69,759.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)