New Delhi, October 8: The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols. Shiv Sena Symbol War: Neither Eknath Shinde Faction, nor Uddhav Thackeray’s Allowed To Use ‘Bow and Arrow’ Symbol During Andheri East By-Election 2022, Declares ECI.

The Commission can allocate the name and the symbol to both factions from the options submitted. Shiv Sena Symbol War: Uddhav Thackeray Faction Gets 15 More Days to Submit Documents to EC.

The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

