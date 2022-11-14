Raipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,678, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 15 and stood at 11,63,491, leaving the state with 42 active cases, he said.

"The lone case was reported in Balod district. With 2,454 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,72,730," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,678, new cases 1, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,491, active cases 42, today tests 2,454, total tests 1,87,72,730.

