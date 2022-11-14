Bhubaneswar, Nov 14: On the request of farmers, BJP leader Pradip Purohit on Monday returned without filing his nomination papers for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Odisha's Bargarh district.

Purohit along with Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra and his supporters met the agitating farmers in the premises of the office of returning officer, Padampur while going to file the nomination this afternoon. Padampur Assembly By-Election 2022: Congress Fields Ex-MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu for Odisha Bypoll

The farmers have requested the BJP leaders not to file nominations until their demand for release of claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is not met.

"In support of the demand of the farmers' association, we have not filed nomination today. We have discussed with the farmers that if somebody else files the nomination, we will also file the papers," Mishra told reporters while returning from the office. Dhamnagar By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Ahead in Odisha Bypoll

A farmer leader said they have requested all the political parties not to take part in the by-election until their demands are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of late MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, as its candidate for the by-poll.

"Barsha Singh Bariha is the Biju Janata Dal candidate for by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency," BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in an order.

Sources said that the BJD has picked up Barsha to get "sympathy and women votes".

Thanking the Chief Minister, Barsha said: "I will emphasise women empowerment. I have learnt a lot from my father and will try to implement the same."

Notably, the Congress party has nominated former MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu for the by-election scheduled for December 5.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the demise of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha in October.

As per the schedule, the candidates can file their nomination papers till November 17. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 21, while the votes will be counted on December 8.

