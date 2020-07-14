Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 55-year-old auxiliary nurse has been providing basic services like a guardian angel to the people of Soor village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district.

The nurse, Mugdali Tirki, has been serving the people of Soor for over a decade.

"I visit them twice a week, sometimes more often if they need me. The terrain is a little difficult and there is always a threat of wild animals, but I do my best. It's difficult to make the trip by myself so I ask nearby male workers to help me," she told ANI.

A local villager told ANI, "She brings us whatever we need, without having to ask also. She gets dalia and suji for the kids, and whenever she finds out that someone in the village is sick she brings medicines. She even takes us to the hospital when the ailment is very serious."

"I am also a midwife, I have helped in the delivery of many babies here. I have been serving the people here for a long time, and I have continued to come here even during the lockdown," Tirki added. (ANI)

