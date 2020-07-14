New Delhi, July 14: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 9-lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. With the latest spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the total tally mounted to 9,06,752. Of the total, 3,11,565 are active cases while 5,71,460 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 23,727 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry said.

India crossed nine lakh mark from eight lakh within three days. India had crossed the 8 lakh coronavirus cases on July 11. The rate of recovery of the COVID-19 patients has touched 63.02 percent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil. The government informed that the recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01%:3.99% now. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 1,20,92,503 samples tested for coronavirus till July 13 July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested on Monday. No Community Transmission of COVID-19 in India So Far, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Here's the tweet:

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01%:3.99% now: Government of India https://t.co/O2YyMuLCwL — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with the coronavirus tally crossing the 2.60-lakh mark with 6,497 new cases and the state reported 193 more deaths till Monday. The state tally rose to 2,60,924 while the 193 deaths tool the death toll mounted to 10,482, the state Health department said. In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) achieved a doubling-rate of 50 days for COVID-19 cases. After the open testing policy, our testing has gone up from 4,000 to 6,800, daily in the city.

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 cases surpassed the 13 million mark on Tuesday, while the deaths have increased to more than 572,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,070,097, while the fatalities rose to 572,411, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

