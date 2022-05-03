Bijapur, May 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old villager was stabbed to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The ultras had abducted two people from Guddipal village under Usoor block on Monday evening and later killed one of them after holding a 'jan adalat' (illegal kangaroo court operated by Maoists), a Modakpal police station official said.

The deceased has been identified as Satyam Pulse while a villager, Bhima, has been released, he said.

