Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Child rights activist Tulika Das has been appointed as the new chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a senior official said on Wednesday.

She replaces Sudeshna Roy and will take charge of the position from Thursday, the official added.

"The commission's next chairperson Tulika Das is a committed professional in the field of child rights, with extensive experience in the social sector," the official said.

