India News | Chinar Corps Commander Reviews Security in Valley Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The General Officer Commanding of Army's Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Shrivastava on Wednesday reviewed the security and operational preparedness of soldiers in Kashmir Valley.

Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 07:46 PM IST
  • Viral
    ‘You Are Objectifying Men!’ Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Featuring ‘Hot Men’ on a Vacation Backfires Her (Watch Video) ‘You Are Objectifying Men!’ Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Featuring ‘Hot Men’ on a Vacation Backfires Her (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
  • Videos
    Juneteenth 2025 Quotes, Empowering Sayings, Slogans & Messages To Send on June 19 Freedom Day Juneteenth 2025 Quotes, Empowering Sayings, Slogans & Messages To Send on June 19 Freedom Day
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Chinar Corps Commander Reviews Security in Valley Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The General Officer Commanding of Army's Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Shrivastava on Wednesday reviewed the security and operational preparedness of soldiers in Kashmir Valley.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 07:46 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Chinar Corps Commander Reviews Security in Valley Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

    Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of Army's Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Shrivastava on Wednesday reviewed the security and operational preparedness of soldiers in Kashmir Valley.

    "Chinar Corps Commander reviewed the security apparatus and operational preparedness in North and South Kashmir, emphasising upon the necessity of persistent vigilance," the Srinagar-based strategic corps posted on its official X handle.

    Also Read | Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: 2 More Patients Die in Jajpur District; Toll Touches 13.

    It said the corps commander commended the troops and hailed their dedication, underscoring that vigilance, agility and readiness are mission-critical.

    "He reinvigorated the Chinar Corps' resolve of enduring spirit and to prevail against all adversity for a peaceful and harmonious Kashmir," the corps said in the post.

    Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

    The security review comes two weeks ahead of the start of annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

    The yatra will start on July 3 and culminate on August 9.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    1941
    500+K+ searches
    aicte
    500+K+ searches
    ben stokes
    500+K+ searches
    bhagya lakshmi
    500+K+ searches
    iranian president mahmoud ahmadinejad
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results