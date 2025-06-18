India News | Chinar Corps Commander Reviews Security in Valley Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of Army's Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Shrivastava on Wednesday reviewed the security and operational preparedness of soldiers in Kashmir Valley.

"Chinar Corps Commander reviewed the security apparatus and operational preparedness in North and South Kashmir, emphasising upon the necessity of persistent vigilance," the Srinagar-based strategic corps posted on its official X handle.

It said the corps commander commended the troops and hailed their dedication, underscoring that vigilance, agility and readiness are mission-critical.

"He reinvigorated the Chinar Corps' resolve of enduring spirit and to prevail against all adversity for a peaceful and harmonious Kashmir," the corps said in the post.

The security review comes two weeks ahead of the start of annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

The yatra will start on July 3 and culminate on August 9.

