Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19(ANI): Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha, Aswathy S, said that cholera has so far been detected only in Jaipur district and has not spread to other areas such as Puri.

She informed that every reported cholera or diarrhoea death is being audited by a team of doctors.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Aswathy S said, "Every reported cholera or diarrhoea death is being audited by a team of doctors... The outbreak hasn't spread to Puri... The cholera test has been found positive in Jaipur, not in other districts yet."

She added, "On Tuesday, we had an inpatient new admission of approximately 300. We have requested the hospitals not to discharge even minor cases for at least 24 hours... Today(Wednesday), the number of inpatients has not gone up. The new admission happens to be almost the same as yesterday."

"The good thing is that we see only mild cases, which means people are not waiting for it to become serious... So far, we have information about 10 cases that have been audited. Two more cases are being audited. Three reported deaths were found not to be caused by the outbreak," She further said.

Reassuring that the situation is being closely monitored, the official said, "We are remaining vigilant. Sporadic diarrheal cases have always happened during monsoon all over the state... However, we have already ensured preventive measures to maintain health and hygiene, and deployed more officers to Puri for checking water sources."

Director of Public Health, Odisha, Dr Nilakantha Mishra, on Friday said that there has been a sudden rise in cases of diarrhoea in the last three days, with over 200 people affected in Jajpur district in the state.

Diarrhoea is a condition marked by frequent, loose, or watery stools. It may result from infections, food intolerance, or digestive disorders and, if untreated, cause dehydration. (ANI)

