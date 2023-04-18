Kochi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday continued their attack on BJP over the saffron party's recent outreach towards the Christian community by stating the people understand the "hypocrisy" of the Sangh Parivar.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said the Christian community in Kerala will not accept the BJP which he termed as a wolf in a sheep's clothing.

Addressing the media here, Satheesan said the BJP was trying to get closer to the community aiming at the vote bank as the Sangh Parivar understands that they cannot attack the Christians like they do in north India.

"The Christians very well understand the hypocrisy of the BJP and its newfound love towards that community. There is a rise in the number of attacks towards Christian community... In a petition filed before the Supreme Court, the community has said that 598 churches were attacked... Recently, a BJP minister from Karnataka has asked his followers to beat up Christians," Satheesan said.

He said while the Sangh Parivar has been attacking Christians across the country, they are trying to woo the members of that community in Kerala.

"The people of the state do understand the hypocrisy of the BJP... They know that the act of the BJP leaders visiting the Bishop houses was a farce. People will not accept the BJP which is a wolf in a sheep's clothing," the senior Congress leader said.

The BJP's minority outreach programme and the ongoing visit of party leaders to Christian houses has been strongly criticised by the Congress and the ruling CPI(M) in the state.

BJP leaders in Kerala visited the Bishops of various Christian communities on Easter and also hosted breakfast and feast for the members of the group on the occasion of Vishu with an aim to attract the prominent minority religion.

They had also conducted 'Sneha Yatra' to Christian homes on Easter as an attempt to forge close ties with the Christian community as part of efforts to court them ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The BJP's massive minority outreach programme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement last month that the party would capture power in the southern state.

Both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in Kerala had criticised the BJP's moves to cultivate the Christian community by alleging that it indicated the saffron party's "double standards.

