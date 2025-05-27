Jammu, May 27 (PTI) The comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) is transforming surveillance along the Jammu frontier, allowing real-time monitoring even in the most difficult terrains, a senior BSF official said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Shashank Anand said a pilot project was launched back in 2017-18 and it has delivered encouraging results.

He was replying to a question about the update of the smart fencing project implemented along the international border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

“Significant technological infusion is expected to take place soon. It is our endeavour to bring every inch of the International Border under this system,” Anand added.

The IG said that when the Union Home Minister visited a forward post along the border in April, the BSF presented a live demonstration of the system, showcasing its capabilities.

Calling Jammu a "priority area" for the government, the senior BSF officer said the system allows the force to monitor “every activity, both across the border and behind it in real time.”

The smart fencing projects developed under CIBMS are the first of their kind in the country. Two such pilot projects, each covering a 5.5 km stretch of the border, have been implemented along sensitive patches of the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

The projects are equipped with a high-tech surveillance network that forms an invisible electronic barrier—on land, water, air, and even underground, they said.

Officials said the system is designed for stretches where traditional patrolling is impossible due to tough terrain or riverine gaps.

"It includes an array of advanced sensors such as thermal imagers, underground sensors (UGS), fibre-optic sensors, radar and sonar, deployed on aerostats, towers, and poles", officials said.

“These sensors are integrated with advanced communication and data processing systems.

"The signals are transmitted to a Unified Command and Control Centre, enabling real-time monitoring 24x7 under all weather conditions—whether in dust storms, fog, or rain,” a senior officer said.

The CIBMS project represents a strategic push to modernise border security by replacing manual patrolling with smart surveillance solutions in high-risk areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)