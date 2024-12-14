Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations, including the district jail in Anantnag, in a terror-related case, officials said.

The CIK along with local police carried out searches at several sites across the union territory as a part of an ongoing investigation, they said.

In south Kashmir's Anantnag district, CIK teams reached the District Jail Mattan and searched various blocks and barracks, the officials added.

The raids were also conducted at two other locations -- Sonigam and Chawalgam -- in the neighbouring Kulgam district, the officials said.

As part of the investigations, the searches were also conducted in two locations in district Udhampur and in Jammu as well, the officials said.

During the operation, six to eight digital devices, including cellphones and tablets were recovered, they said.

The raids were planned after tracing technical signatures inside the jail premises and with other suspects at other locations in an ongoing terror case investigation, the officials added.

