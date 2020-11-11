Guwahati, Nov 11 (PTI) The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly trying to smuggle three gold bars worth about Rs 25 lakh at the Guwahati airport, officials said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai-bound passenger, identified as V S Dodeja, was apprehended during security check at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport on Tuesday evening.

The passenger could not explain the reason for carrying the gold bars worth Rs 25 lakh and hence has been handed over to the Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, they said.

