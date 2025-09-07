New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force on Sunday reiterated its commitment to safeguard critical infrastructure, airports, metros and vital installations across india.

In a post on X, CISF shared images of a bomb diffusal mock drill and said, "With unmatched expertise & nerves of steel, #CISF Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads (BDDS) safeguard critical infrastructure, airports, metros & vital installations across India.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"From detecting explosives with precision to neutralising threats with skill, our BDDS teams stand as an invisible layer of protection -- ensuring safety, security & public confidence 24/7," they added.

On Saturday, the CISF concluded its largest-ever sports recruitment drive with the induction of 332 athletes, aimed at increasing India's presence on global podiums, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 2036 Olympics, and beyond.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl in Surguja Suffers Severe Leg Muscle Damage After Being Forced Into 100 Sit-Ups and Beaten With Stick by Govt School Teacher for Using Toilet; DEO Orders Probe.

These 332 athletes included a record number of 179 women personnel. The athletes were selected from more than 14,000 applications. The CISF says all selected athletes are national-level medallists, and 18 of them are international-level gold medallists and 56 are national-level gold medallists.

With India bidding for Commonwealth Games 2030, the CISF-- one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs--is setting eyes on the sporting spectacle as well as becoming the table topper in future editions of All India Police Games.

In line with this, more than 75 per cent of the selected athletes are in the age group of 18-22 years. Thus, they are expected to peak around 2030.

This induction, which concluded last week, has aligned the long-term vision of the force with that of the country to nurture new sporting talent.

The just-concluded recruitment forms part of a broader push which prioritises early talent identification, professional training, gender inclusivity, infrastructure development, and holistic athlete support.

"These reforms aim to nurture CISF's sporting pipeline and increase India's presence on global podiums, including the Commonwealth Games 2030, 2036 Olympics and beyond," CISF said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)