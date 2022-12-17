Workers protest the shutdown of two cement factories in Shimla.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) held a protest in Shimla against the closure of two cement factories in Himachal Pradesh.

Protesters gathered outside the deputy Commissioners office in the capital on Friday and shouted slogans against the factory authorities demanding that the government should intervene and take urgent action.

"The employment of thousands of people of Himachal Pradesh is connected with the cement plants. In such a situation, due to the closure of the plant, there is a threat to the employment of these people," said Vijender Mehra, the State President of CITU.

Mehra said that over 50,000 people employed directly and indirectly would lose their jobs if the factories shut.

"Employees have been asked not to come to the company office till further office," a protestor said.

Two cement factories, one in the Darla area located at Gagal in Darlaghat of Solan district and Bilaspur district were shut after a notice addressed to employees was issued by the Company plant head on December 14, 2022, citing financial losses as the major reason behind its decision.

A Show cause notice was issued by the industry department of the state government to the factory authorities on December 16 for closing the factories without any advance notice to the state government.

Hundreds of protesters led by truck operators protested outside both factories.

Protesters said they have given three days to both the government and the factory owners to resolve their issues within days.

"We will intensify protests if our demands were not fulfilled," protesters said.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson Randheer Sharma told reporters in Shimla on Friday that if the plant is not opened in three days, the party will start an aggressive movement in the state. (ANI)

