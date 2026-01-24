Mumbai, January 24: Oppo is reportedly testing a significant camera upgrade for its next-generation flagship, the Oppo Find X10. According to early leaks from the industry, the standard model of the series may be equipped with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a move that would represent a substantial departure from the hardware used in previous base variants. This shift aims to narrow the performance gap between the standard and Pro models, offering premium zoom capabilities to a wider range of users.

The current Oppo Find X9 series, which debuted in October 2025, maintains a clear distinction between its models, with the standard version featuring a 50MP periscope sensor while the Pro version boasts a 200MP setup. If these new reports hold true, the Oppo Find X10 will effectively inherit the high-resolution telephoto technology previously reserved for the company's most expensive handsets. This development aligns with a broader industry trend, as OnePlus is also rumoured to be exploring 200MP telephoto sensors for its upcoming OnePlus 16. OPPO Reno15 Series Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Oppo Find X10 Camera Upgrades

The integration of a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor is expected to provide notable improvements in long-range photography and low-light zoom performance. While the specific sensor model has not been confirmed, speculation suggests Oppo may utilise Samsung’s ISOCELL HP5 or a newer equivalent. The high resolution would allow for significant cropping flexibility without sacrificing detail, potentially giving the standard Oppo Find X10 a competitive edge against other photography-focused flagships in the market.

Beyond the telephoto lens, the Oppo Find X10 is anticipated to feature a versatile triple-camera array on the rear. Early technical leaks point towards a primary 50MP sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens to complement the new 200MP periscope module. This setup, combined with Oppo's advanced image processing and AI-driven enhancements, is designed to deliver a pro-level photography experience even in the non-Pro flagship model.

Oppo Find X10 Launch and Performance

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X10 series is expected to be powered by the next generation of flagship silicon, potentially the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, depending on the region and timing. The device is rumoured to sport a 6.85-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness that could exceed 3500 nits. To support these high-end specifications, a battery capacity in the range of 6,000 mAh to 7,000 mAh is anticipated, paired with ultra-fast 120W SuperVOOC wired charging. iQOO 15R Camera Design Officially Teased, Launching in India Soon; Check Leaked Specifications and Features

The official launch of the Oppo Find X10 series is expected to take place in late 2026, following the company's traditional annual release cycle. Ahead of this, Oppo is likely to introduce the Find X9 Ultra, which will serve as the final premium entry for the current generation. As the standard Find X10 nears production, it is positioned to become one of the most compelling base flagships in the company’s history, blurring the lines between standard and professional hardware.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

