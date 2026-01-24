Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a guest house in the Dalgate area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, triggering panic among locals.

Firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. According to initial reports, residents in the vicinity rushed to the scene and attempted to douse the flames with hoses and other available equipment before emergency services arrived. Thick smoke billowed from the building, drawing a large crowd.

Also Read | John Brodie Dies: Former NFL MVP and PGA Tour Champion Passes Away at Age 90.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Police and rescue teams have been informed and are on their way to the site to assist in firefighting and evacuation efforts, if required.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

No casualties have been reported at this stage.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)