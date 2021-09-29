Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Two unidentified persons on motorbike opened fire on a senior official of the neighbouring Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Deepak Khambit, an executive engineer with the MBMC, escaped unhurt, they said.

He was on the way to Mira Road area in neighbouring Palghar district in his official car when the incident took place.

Two men on motorbike pulled alongside the car near Omkareshwar temple in suburban Borivali and fired two shots before fleeing, police said.

A First Information Report was being registered at Kasturba Marg police station, said an official.

Police are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the spot. They are also looking into, among other things, recent actions such as demolitions ordered by Khambit as part of their probe, the official said.

