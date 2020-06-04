India News | Civil Contractor Shot Dead in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old civil contractor was shot dead by unidentified persons in Talavali area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Ghansoli-Talavali Road in the afternoon, when Pravin Tayade, who was riding his two- wheeler, was shot in the head by motorcycle-borne assailants, an official said.

Also Read | Train Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards by Indian Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients at Delhi's Shakurbasti Railway Station, View Pics.

The victim was killed on the spot, while the unidentified accused fled the scene, he said.

Preliminary investigations seem to indicate that the killing was a result of professional rivalry, the official said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A31 With a 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 21,999.

A case of murder has been registered at Rabale police station and further probe was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)