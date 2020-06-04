Samsung Galaxy A31 With a 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A31 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurugram, June 4: Samsung on Thursday launched Galaxy A31 in 6GB-128 GB variant with 48MP quad-camera set up and 5000mAh battery for Rs 21,999 in India. A31, which is the third Galaxy A smartphone in India this year, with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display will be available in Prism Crush blue, black and white colours across retail stores and leading online portals. Samsung Galaxy A31 Smartphone Featuring a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Variants, Features & Specifications.

"Galaxy A51 has gone on to become the global best-seller in a very short span of time. We are happy to announce the new Galaxy A31 which carries the DNA of A series - awesome screen, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life - at a more affordable price point," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The real camera set up offers 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide sensor, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth that helps 'Live Focus' shots to make the subject always stands out. It sports 20MP front camera to let you take high-resolution selfies. The front camera also supports the Live Focus feature. The device comes with 5000mAh battery that gives you a video playback time of up to 22 hours. It also comes with 15W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy A31 Launching Today at 2PM in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung’s Launch Event.

Galaxy A31 comes with 128GB internal memory along with the largest expandable storage capacity of up to 512GB via a dedicated Micro-SD card slot. Galaxy A31 sports an advanced Octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and also comes with AI-powered game booster technology. There are certain 'make for India' Alive Intelligence features in Galaxy A31.

The 'Useful Cards' feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily. With 'Multilingual Typing', consumers can converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages. Another 'Smart Crop' helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot with a single tap, said the company.