New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Sunday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

"This is a very special day for all of us. Ambedkar was the architect of our Constitution who brought about a complete social transformation. And his message continues to be as valid today as it was when he was drafting the Indian Constitution," the CJI said.

The CJI offered flowers tributes at the statue of Ambedkar in Supreme Court premises.

The event was organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

