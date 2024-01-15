Clash erupts between Congress workers and locals in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A clash broke out between Congress workers and locals in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday.

Meanwhile, a few people were seen vandalising the Congress flag outside the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Ayodhya Congress Mahila in-charge Renu Rai said, "Some anti-social elements snatched our party flag and abused our party workers. This is a shameful and condemnable act. The temple ( Ram temple) belongs to everyone."

Earlier today, a Congress delegation arrived in Ayodhya and took a dip in the Saryu river in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai was also present with him there.

Earlier this month, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury turned down the invitation to the grand Ram Temple opening on January 22, calling it a 'BJP-RSS' event.

The opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "using" the Ram Temple for electoral gains in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the pran pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

