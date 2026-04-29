India News | Clashes Erupt in Nadia Amid West Bengal Phase 2 Polling; Congress Alleges Intimidation by TMC

By By Ajit K Jha

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Violent clashes erupted on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Nadia district in the Hatra Bazaar area amid polling for Phase 2 of Assembly elections.

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The polling booth is set up at Hatra Bazaar Primary School, where tensions reportedly flared between workers of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Indian Secular Front (ISF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the Chapra Police, several people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

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Congress candidate from Chapra (82), Ashif Khan, alleged that TMC supporters and leaders are intimidating voters across the area.

He claimed that Congress booth agents were not allowed to enter the polling station and were threatened at their homes, with warnings that no one should assist the Congress.

Ashif Khan said he plans to lodge a formal complaint with the election authorities regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar has alleged that a party booth agent was beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Nadia-Chapra Assembly constituency. He has demanded strict action against the people responsible.

Speaking to ANI over the alleged attack, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said, "Chapra is a minority-dominated area where 'gundagardi' happens with help from TMC, which doesn't want any BJP booth agents present in the constituency. We are demanding strict action in this incident.

Earlier, Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddique while speaking to ANI, accused TMC-linked local leadership of threatening voters and creating fear. "Since last night, as seen in the viral video, the GP (Gram Panchayat) head has been going to houses and threatening people not to vote. Bombs have also been thrown in some places. But let me tell you one thing: the people of Bhangar will not be intimidated. People here are ready," the ISF MLA said. Around 5:30 a.m. on polling day, BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir, assigned to booth number 52 under Hatra Panchayat, was allegedly assaulted with iron rods and firearms by unidentified individuals.

Police officials rescued him and admitted him to Chapra Rural Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He has received six stitches on his head.

Sarkar further alleged that BJP workers and booth-level functionaries are being targeted to prevent the party from carrying out its electoral duties in the region. He also demanded strict action in the matter and urged authorities to ensure the safety of political workers on the ground.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am on Wednesday, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of Assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded a voter turnout of 38.39 per cent and 36.78 per cent, respectively.

Nadia also recorded a sizeable turnout of 40.34 per cent.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Earlier in the day, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari inspected the polling booths in Bhabanipur constituency. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the Mitra Institute polling booth in Bhabanipur.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)