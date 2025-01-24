Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Friday hailed the arrangements at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, describing them as "clean, safe, divine, grand, and digital." She further stated that the model of the Mahakumbh arrangements could serve as a benchmark for other governments to follow.

Rajya Sabha MP Murthy, who arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh on Monday, was impressed by the scale and organisation of the event.

"It has been arranged very well. It is clean, safe, divine, grand and digital. This was my first Kumbh... The arrangements are very good. All the governments can follow this model... It was a very good experience..." she said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a sea of devotees was seen taking a holy dip in drone visuals from Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Despite the cold weather, over 30.29 lakhs of devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' took a holy dip by 10 am, as per the official data shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, more than 102 million people have taken a holy dip in the holy waters.

The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, and on Thursday the number crossed 10 crore milestones.

The state government estimates that this Maha Kumbh will host over 45 crore visitors and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections.

In addition to the holy dips, the morning Aarti, a hallmark of devotional celebration along the Ganga ghats, was also performed by priests holding huge lighted oil lamps, while the river Ganga was worshipped by offering flowers and diyas.

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Authorities are making special preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date that is expected to bring large crowds of devotees.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

