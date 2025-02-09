New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday said that the main responsibility of the BJP government which will be formed in Delhi would be to clean the River Yamuna.

The BJP MP stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the agenda for the BJP government to be formed in Delhi, adding that every announcement by the party would be implemented.

Also Read | Parvesh Verma Visits Native Place Mundka After Big Win, Thanks PM Narendra Modi and BJP for Giving Him Opportunity To Contest From New Delhi Seat Against Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "Yesterday Prime Minister Modi has set the agenda of the BJP government to be formed in Delhi. The Prime Minister does what he says and yesterday also he said that every announcement will be implemented... Cleaning of Maa Yamuna will be the main responsibility of the BJP government..."

As the Congress continued to open its account for the third time, the BJP MP in a sharp criticism on the party, stated that the Opposition party has neither policy nor direction and its condition is also very bad.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 9, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Congress has lost its existence in national politics and in whatever states it tries to establish its foothold, it does so on the shoulders of local parties. Congress has neither policy nor direction and its condition is also very bad ..." Khandelwal said.

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)