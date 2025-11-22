Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): In preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple scheduled for November 25, a primary cleanliness drive was organised in Ayodhya here on Saturday.

The initiative was aimed at ensuring the city and temple premises are spotless for devotees and dignitaries expected to attend the historic event.

Officials from the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, along with local volunteers and members of various social organisations, actively participated in the cleanliness campaign. Sweeping, garbage collection, and road and surrounding area sanitisation were carried out across the city, particularly near the temple complex, to ensure a hygienic environment.

Authorities said that special attention was given to areas where large crowds are expected during the ceremony. Dustbins and waste management facilities have been temporarily increased to manage the anticipated influx of visitors. Traffic diversions and crowd management measures were also coordinated to ensure smooth movement in and around the temple vicinity.

The Ayodhya administration has been working closely with the temple trust to maintain high standards of hygiene and safety, Officials stressed the importance of keeping public areas clean to provide a safe and welcoming environment for pilgrims and tourists.

Local residents and volunteers expressed their enthusiasm for participating in the drive, describing it as a matter of pride to contribute to the historic preparations for the temple ceremony. The administration also encouraged citizens to cooperate with sanitation teams and avoid littering during the celebrations.

The flag hosting ceremony on November 25 is expected to attract devotees from across India. The cleanliness drive is part of a broader campaign to ensure the event runs smoothly and that the city presents a positive image to visitors and pilgrims.

Authorities have reiterated that such efforts reflect the spirit of public participation and collective responsibility in maintaining sacred and historic spaces. (ANI)

