Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Expressing deep concern over changing climatic patterns and unscientific development, Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that protecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem was as important as pursuing development.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after a press conference, the minister stressed the need to strike a balance between infrastructure growth and environmental conservation.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Shares Appreciation Post for Gautam Gambhir, Calls Indian Men’s Cricket Team Coach ‘Man With the Toughest Job After PM’ (See Pic).

"Erratic rainfall, rising temperatures, delayed snowfall, prolonged dry spells and frequent landslides during the monsoon are clear indicators of climate change. Global warming is no longer a distant threat; its impact is visible in Himachal Pradesh and across the Himalayan region," Singh said.

He said excessive construction, indiscriminate tree cutting, and unscientific development were posing a serious risk to the ecology of the Himalayas. "Development has no meaning if we fail to safeguard our environment and the planet. All stakeholders, whether the Centre, states or political parties, must rise above partisan politics and take collective, firm decisions keeping future generations in mind," the minister added.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of January 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Singh emphasised that policy formulation must incorporate the views of environmentalists and climate change experts. "This is not just a state-level issue but a national concern. The Himalayan range, from Himachal to the Northeast, is one of the most sensitive mountain ecosystems. What is happening here today will have long-term consequences," he said.

Thanking the Centre for approving funds under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the minister said Himachal Pradesh had received Rs 2,447 crore, which, along with higher specification costs, amounts to a total package of nearly Rs 3,124 crore.

"Around 1,500 kilometres of roads have been approved, largely benefiting remote and tribal regions such as Pangi-Bharmaur in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chaupal in Shimla district and interior areas of Kullu," Vikramaditya said.

Calling Himachal a tourism-oriented state, Singh said improving road connectivity in rural and remote areas was critical for economic growth. "Our focus is not limited to cities. Ensuring accessibility in far-flung villages is equally important," he said, adding that he had personally taken up the matter with Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expedite approvals.

The minister also urged the Centre to immediately release funds promised under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) 2025 and the additional Rs 1,500 crore announced by the Prime Minister for disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh. "Timely release of these funds is crucial for effective relief and rehabilitation work," he said.

On the weather forecast of possible snowfall on January 23, Singh said the department is fully prepared. "All standard protocols are in place. Machinery and manpower are ready, but meaningful action will follow once snowfall actually occurs," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)