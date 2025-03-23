New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Policies to tackle climate change should be based on ground realities and adaptation should be included at all levels of governance, including the local level, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh has said.

Speaking at the closing session of the "India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future" symposium on Saturday, the minister of state for environment said while emergency measures like heat relief programmes are important, long-term resilience needs changes in infrastructure, policy and financing.

He said that ensuring financial support is crucial for including adaptation in both short-term and long-term climate actions.

Caroline Buckee, a professor at Harvard University, said more detailed data is needed to identify people most at risk from climate impacts.

She also highlighted the importance of timely censuses for accurate health estimates and the need for interdisciplinary approaches to understand how climate change affects health and other sectors.

India conducted the last decennial census in 2011. The next census was due in 2021 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanmay Kumar, secretary in the environment ministry, said adaptation strategies should be inclusive and community-driven, using traditional knowledge and practices.

Over the past four days, policymakers, scientists and researchers discussed four key themes: the impact of heat and water on agriculture, health, work and the built environment.

The ministry said in a statement that discussions focused on local governance and climate-resilient farming practices to improve food security and nutrition.

Experts suggested linking scientific research with policy, studying long-term climate and water trends, setting up local climate forums, using stakeholder-driven metrics and applying AI in forecasting.

They also stressed the importance of communication among stakeholders, technological advancements and balancing short-term and long-term adaptation strategies.

