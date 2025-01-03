New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) India on Friday said it is closely following the developments in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, facing a death sentence in Yemen.

Priya, who hails from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Bail Verdict: 'Pushpa 2' Actor Granted Regular Bail by Nampally Criminal Court in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, "We are closely following the developments around the sentencing of Nimisha Priya. The government is extending all possible help in the matter."

The 37-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

Also Read | Guna: Elderly Man Dies of Heart Attack After Hearing About Wife’s Serious Medical Condition in Madhya Pradesh, Spouse Passes Minutes Later; Husband-Wife Duo Cremated on Same Pyre.

On Thursday, an Iranian official said Iran will do whatever it can in the case.

The Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, reportedly died from an overdose of sedatives allegedly injected by Priya to retrieve her passport from him.

According to reports, Priya was handed capital punishment by a trial court in 2020 while Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023.

Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi approved the death penalty to Priya a few days back.

Priya's mother, Prema Kumari, currently in Sana'a, has made an emotional appeal to the Indian government to save her daughter's life.

In a video message from Yemen, Prema Kumari urged the Centre and other authorities to intervene urgently.

"This is my final plea. She has only a few days left. Every member of the action council has worked tirelessly to raise funds. I beg the Centre and the council to do everything possible to save her life," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)