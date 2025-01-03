Bhopal, January 3: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a couple died at the same place and on the same day in Guna district. The incident occurred when a 70-year-old man allegedly died of a heart attack after he heard his family members discussing his wife's serious medical condition. A few minutes later, the deceased man's wife also breathed her last.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the husband-wife duo were cremated on the same pyre. The deceased were later identified as Bhagwati Bai and Kalyan Singh Dhakad alias Kaluram (70). The husband are wife were said to be residents of Dhanoria. It is also learned that Dhakad was a farmer by profession.

It is reported that Bhagwati was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. In the morning, when family members were discussing her deteriorating health and that she would not be able to live for a day or two, Dhakad overheard their conversation. Soon after he heard about his wife's health, Dhakad suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to Guna Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a heart attack. Amid this, one of the family members received a call stating Bhagwati had passed away. It is reported that the husband-wife duo passed away at the same time.

After the couple's death, the family members cremated Bhagwati and Dhakad on the same pyre.

