New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The national capital was blanketed by clouds on Monday evening, with rainfall reported in a few areas, including Ridge and Pragati Maidan.

According to the IMD, Ridge received the highest rainfall of 29.6 mm between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, while Pragati Maidan and Pusa recorded 1.7 mm and 1.0 mm, respectively, during the same period. Trace rainfall was observed at Lodi Road and Palam.

A yellow alert has been issued for the next few hours, warning of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated parts of Delhi.

The IMD's colour-coded alert system categorises yellow as a ‘be aware' warning, advising residents to remain cautious during shifting weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung base station, while the maximum settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius — 1.3 notches below the seasonal average. Humidity remained high, with the morning level at 83 per cent.

Among other areas, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar and Lodi Road touched 33 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures at these stations ranged between 25.5 and 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted more intermittent rainfall and thunderstorm activity through the night, offering brief respite from the sultry conditions prevailing in the city since the start of the week.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Monday, with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 93, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

