New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): After heavy rainfall in Delhi in the early hours of Monday, weather in the national capital is likely to be cloudy with light rain expected today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital earlier today. Light rainfall brought down temperature to 29 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Price in New Delhi Hiked for 16th Time, Check Fuel Rates Here.

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD on Friday said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25. (ANI)

Also Read | Heavy Water-logging Near Lodhi Road in Delhi, View Pics: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)