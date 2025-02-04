Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised the achievements of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, urging them to be role models in their communities and to take a stand against drug abuse.

He underscored the transformative role of the NCC in shaping young minds, emphasizing that it is more than a program to inculcate values of service and discipline, which is truly commendable.

Encouraging the cadets to be role models in their communities, the chief minister urged them to take a stand against drug abuse and play their best role in combating this menace.

“I urge you to channel your NCC spirit into safeguarding our youth from the scourge of drugs. As role models, your influence is profound. If you see a peer faltering, extend a hand,” he told the NCC cadets at a function here.

Abdullah suggested to them to share their stories of discipline and show them a path of purpose and guide them, aligning the message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

The chief minister called on the cadets to carry forward the pride and values of the NCC in their everyday lives.

“Lead with empathy, stand firm in your values, and remember: the greatest service to our nation lies in lifting others. Together, let us build a future where Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh — and all of India —shine as beacons of hope and unity,” he said.

Abdullah praised the achievements of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, emphasizing their remarkable representation during the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Highlighting the extraordinary feat of a Jammu and Kashmir girl cadet who commanded the all-women NCC contingent at the parade, the chief minister remarked, “This is not a small achievement. The images of her leading the contingent resonated globally, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's commitment to discipline and unity.”

“She didn't just lead the 17 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir; she commanded the entire national contingent of girls, marching proudly before not just our nation, but a global audience,” said Abdullah.

“Republic Day isn't just seen by those present at Kartavya Path or watching television in India; it is broadcast worldwide. The world witnessed what Jammu and Kashmir has to offer,” he added.

Addressing the cadets, Abdullah commended their dedication and the spirit they brought to the national stage.

“Your presence on Kartavya Path symbolized not just personal dedication but also the vibrant spirit of our region. This year, 127 cadets from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh — alongside military cadets, support staff, and trainers — represented us with immense pride,” he said.

The chief minister also lauded the cadets for their cultural performance, which won third prize among teams from across the country.

“This achievement speaks volumes about your hard work and unity. Your cultural presentation, infused with the rich traditions of our land, captured the hearts of many and brought honor to J&K,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal experiences during his school days as an NCC cadet, the chief minister said “your triumph takes me back to my school days".

"While I never had the privilege of marching on Rajpath (Kartavya Path), my time as head boy and NCC cadet taught me invaluable lessons in leadership and discipline. The crisp commands, the camaraderie, and the spirit of teamwork have stayed with me throughout my life,” he added.

Abdullah underscored the transformative role of the NCC in shaping young minds.

“The NCC is more than a program; it is a crucible that forges character. In today's world, where young people face immense pressures — academic, social, and personal — your commitment to the NCC's values of service and discipline is truly commendable,” he said.

The chief minister acknowledged the academic pressures faced by today's youth and praised the cadets for their dedication to the NCC despite these challenges.

“When I was in school, scoring 80 percent was considered a big deal. Today, some colleges have a 100 percent cut-off. But even with these academic demands, you have chosen to embrace the NCC's values of discipline, leadership, and service. You've made the journey to Delhi to represent our region, proving that education is not confined to textbooks — it is about life experiences that shape your character,” he said.

Abdullah urged the cadets to cherish these opportunities, emphasizing their importance in shaping life values beyond the NCC.

“These friendships will be your support system in times of challenge, the people who will stand by you when life tests your strength. They represent the spirit and unity of our nation, reminding you that no matter where you are or what you face, you are part of a larger family — a family that embodies unity in diversity,” he said.

