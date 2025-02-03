New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday approved Rs 51.57 crore for the renovation of 800-meter-long roads and the construction of new bridges connecting Palitana, a renowned Jain pilgrimage site, according to a release.

The Chief Minister recently allocated Rs 2,269 crore for various projects to upgrade roads connecting 44 tourist destinations across the state and strengthen connectivity, a statement from the release said.

Out of this, Rs 40.50 crore has been earmarked for Palitana to develop six roads and bridges covering a total length of 24.90 km.

The CM has now approved Rs 51.57 crore for the construction of new roads and bridges over an 800-meter stretch connecting Palitana.

So far, to improve road connectivity and provide better access to Palitana, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 92.07 crore for the development of 25.70 km of roads.

This visionary step by the CM will greatly enhance safety and accessibility for both pedestrians and travellers reaching the Palitana Jain pilgrimage site.

Moreover, the construction and development of these roads will shorten the travel distance to the pilgrimage site while easing frequent traffic congestion at the junction of the Palitana-Talaja road leading to Palitana city.

Additionally, this infrastructure upgrade will benefit residents and traders, further accelerating the overall development of the Palitana pilgrimage area. (ANI)

