Gandhinagar, February 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jatin Thakkar, who has been appointed as a Member of the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC).

According to a press release, the event was attended by GERC Chairman Pankaj Joshi, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, as well as retired High Court Justice Rajendra Sarin and Members of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, along with senior secretaries and officers.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Patel called upon district collectors to undertake advance planning of water conservation works well before the upcoming monsoon, so as to ensure maximum harvesting and storage of rainwater and to maintain Gujarat's leading position in the field of water conservation, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The Chief Minister made this appeal during a video conference jointly organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and the State Government to conduct a holistic review of the implementation of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 campaign in the state.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and the Department Secretary Kantha Rao, along with other central government officials, joined the review meeting from Delhi, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chief Secretary M K Das, and senior secretaries participated from Gandhinagar. District collectors from various districts, including presentations by the collectors of Banaskantha, Kutch, and Rajkot districts, provided detailed information during the video conference on the progress of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 campaign in their respective areas as well as future plans.

The Chief Minister said that the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides clear guidance to address future challenges and find effective solutions. He added that the focus is on ensuring that Gujarat derives maximum benefit from the nationwide Catch the Rain campaign and the national movement for water conservation launched by the Prime Minister. Chief Minister urged district collectors to plan rainwater harvesting and storage works with a long-term vision, saying these public welfare efforts bring both a sense of duty fulfilled and personal satisfaction. (ANI)

