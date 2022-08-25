Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for those who died in the Tumkur road accident.

He was responding to the media at Vidhan Soudha today.

"Nine labourers died in a serious road accident near Tumkur. This is very unfortunate. It is shocking that the lives of those who came to work have been lost. All arrangements have been made for the treatment of those injured in the accident," Bommai said.

He further said, "The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the deceased through a tweet, offering Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this. He said that the police department has been instructed to conduct a complete investigation into the accident."

Responding to the permission to hold Ganeshotsav at Idga Maidan in Chamarajpet, the CM stated that concerned authorities will take an appropriate decision in this regard immediately. (ANI)

