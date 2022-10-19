Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the envoys of several countries, including US, UK, UAE, Japan, Singapore, Israel and South Korea in New Delhi on October 20.

The purpose of the meeting is to invite the ambassadors to attend the Global Investor Summit being organised in the state next year. The state government will organise the summit in Indore district on January 11 and 12.

Chouhan will request the ambassadors to request the industrialists of their respective countries to participate in the Global Investor Summit and invest in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the CM will meet the prominent industrialists of India in Pune on October 21. He will invite them to participate in the Global Investors Summit and make investments in the state. (ANI)

