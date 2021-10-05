Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched "CM Dashboard", that is said to be in line with the Prime Minister's Office, which facilitates him to review progress of various Departments on a digital platform.

This dashboard will provide up to date information about various projects to the Chief Minister, his office said in a release.

He reviewed Revenue, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Energy, Education, Housing, Rural Development and other departments, today, on the very first day.

Bommai directed officials to record accurate information on the dashboard. Directions have been given to officials to update the progress every day and there should be no room for confusion, he said, adding that nodal officers and heads of the Departments should take keen interest in this.

Noting that officers should pay equal importance to planning as well as implementation, the Chief Minister said, senior officers must ensure that the officials at grassroot levels deliver the facility to the last man in the society.

Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and they feel that someone is there for them. We need to strive to achieve this, he said.

"This is a good beginning. This dashboard will reflect on your department's performance. Let us all work together to do better," he told officials, as he directed them to meet the target fixed in the budget on time and that he will take up another review after Dasara.

