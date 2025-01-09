Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], January 9(ANI) : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Uttarakhand contingent for the National Youth Festival-2025 from his camp office in Dehradun. The team, representing the state, departed for New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the prestigious Yuva Mahotsav. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the youth, encouraging them to perform at their best in the event, a statement said.

" On this occasion, the CM Dhami, said that through various schemes run by the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of the country are bringing laurels to the nation in various fields with hard work and dedication. Various events like the National Youth Festival instil enthusiasm and inspiration in the youth, which is important for their development and the overall upliftment of the country," a statement from the CMO read.

Earlier, CM Dhami announced that the state's winter pilgrimage initiative has been extended to a year-round event.

Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our double engine government has started the winter pilgrimage. Now the pilgrimage in Uttarakhand is being conducted for the entire 12 months instead of 6 months."

The move comes as part of a broader strategy to increase the state's tourism and promote spiritual travel throughout the year. The winter pilgrimage, which was previously limited to the colder months, now allows devotees to visit the Char Dham temples in all seasons.

"Devotees are getting spiritual experience by visiting the winter seat of Char Dham and at the same time, given the winter season, the number of tourists is also increasing at various tourist places in the state," Dhami said.

He further wrote that the initiative would not only benefit religious tourism but also create significant local employment opportunities. (ANI)

