New Delhi, January 9: Sandeep Dikshit, a senior Congress leader and candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has filed defamation cases against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. This legal action follows allegations made by Atishi and Singh, who claimed that Dikshit was receiving financial support from the BJP in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. The two AAP leaders had accused Dikshit of being involved in a broader scheme where BJP was allegedly funding Congress candidates. This accusation has sparked a political controversy as the election campaign intensifies.

Atishi, in a recent press conference, claimed that both Sandeep Dikshit and Farhad Suri, the Congress candidate from Jangpura, were receiving support from the BJP. She said it was clear that Congress had formed an alliance with the BJP in Delhi elections, a claim that has fueled tensions between the two parties. Sanjay Singh also backed these allegations, stating that while AAP campaigned for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA alliance, Congress seemed to be working against the spirit of the alliance in Delhi. He suggested that BJP support was a significant factor behind Congress’s actions. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Arvind Kejriwal to Parvesh Verma and Alka Lamba, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

In response to these allegations, Sandeep Dikshit vehemently denied the claims and termed them "baseless." He emphasized that such accusations implied criminal behavior on his part and suggested that he should be investigated under laws like the PMLA and Prevention of Corruption Act. Dikshit demanded that Atishi and Singh provide evidence for their claims, something that, according to him, they failed to do. He further explained that without solid proof, these claims were damaging to his reputation, and he had no option but to pursue legal action. Delhi LG VK Saxena Directs Police To Probe Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit’s Surveillance Allegations, Seeks Report in 3 Days.

Dikshit, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is contesting the New Delhi Assembly seat against Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and Parvesh Verma of BJP. He argued that the allegations were politically motivated and part of a smear campaign to discredit him during the election period. As the political atmosphere heats up, the defamation cases have become a focal point, adding to the already high-stakes nature of the Delhi Assembly elections. Dikshit’s decision to take legal action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political drama.

Regarding the INDIA bloc and its impact on Delhi’s elections, Dikshit clarified that the alliance was primarily formed at the national level. He pointed out that the INDIA bloc’s objectives did not extend to state-level politics and that each party’s support for others in state elections was a matter of individual choice. Dikshit also acknowledged that while Congress seeks to rally under its leadership at the national level, regional dynamics in Delhi might lead some parties to oppose Congress to safeguard their own positions. This explanation sheds light on the complexities within the alliance and the shifting political alliances in Delhi.

The defamation cases filed by Sandeep Dikshit represent a critical moment in the political landscape of Delhi. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the charges and countercharges among political leaders are expected to continue shaping the narrative. This ongoing legal battle highlights the deepening rifts within the INDIA alliance and could have far-reaching consequences on the election campaign. The stakes in the Delhi Assembly elections are high, and with each party attempting to discredit the other, the political drama is set to intensify.

