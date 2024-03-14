Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday gave financial approval of Rs 579.11 lakh for the protective work plan to protect the main mound of Garjia Devi temple located in Ramnagar development block of Nainital district from the flood of Kosi river under disaster management, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also given consent for upgrading Nagar Panchayat Purola of Uttarkashi district as a third-class municipal council.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Directions To Conduct General Polls Through Ballot Papers.

The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal to upgrade Nagar Panchayat Kaladhungi, District Nainital as a third-class municipal council.

At present, the estimated population of Nagar Panchayat Kaladhungi is more than 18000. In this regard, the Chief Minister was earlier authorized by the Cabinet to give approval.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna on Ex-Prime Ministers Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and Three Others on March 30.

Earlier in the day, Dhami formally inaugurated the air service of Alliance Air starting from Delhi to Pithoragarh at the Camp Office, Dehradun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)